Symbotic Inc. (SYM) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 56.22% last month.

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on June 21, 2022, with Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM) stock priced at $26.22, down -7.38% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.48 and dropped to $15.19 before settling in for the closing price of $16.80. SYM’s price has ranged from $9.01 to $20.77 over the past 52 weeks.

With a float of $15.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $41.40 million.

Symbotic Inc. (SYM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Shell Companies Industry. The insider ownership of Symbotic Inc. is 37.50%, while institutional ownership is 60.60%.

Symbotic Inc. (SYM) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a return on equity of -4.23.

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Symbotic Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.20, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Symbotic Inc. (SYM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.9 million. That was better than the volume of 0.31 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.97.

During the past 100 days, Symbotic Inc.’s (SYM) raw stochastic average was set at 33.64%, which indicates a significant increase from 33.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 447.70% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 178.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.10. However, in the short run, Symbotic Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $24.30. Second resistance stands at $33.03. The third major resistance level sits at $37.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.45.

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 515.81 million, the company has a total of 41,040K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 251,913 K while annual income is -6,480 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 96,280 K while its latest quarter income was -2,300 K.

