Uxin Limited (UXIN) volume exceeds 2.14 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

June 21, 2022, Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) trading session started at the price of $0.435, that was 8.34% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4484 and dropped to $0.41 before settling in for the closing price of $0.41. A 52-week range for UXIN has been $0.36 – $4.32.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 56.50%. With a float of $337.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $396.12 million.

In an organization with 693 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -2.48, operating margin of -121.53, and the pretax margin is -111.44.

Uxin Limited (UXIN) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Uxin Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Uxin Limited is 11.82%, while institutional ownership is 45.10%.

Uxin Limited (UXIN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.09) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -109.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 56.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Uxin Limited (UXIN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.32

Technical Analysis of Uxin Limited (UXIN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.5 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.56 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Uxin Limited’s (UXIN) raw stochastic average was set at 5.79%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.47% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 114.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5797, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4955. However, in the short run, Uxin Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.4577. Second resistance stands at $0.4722. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4961. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4193, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3954. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3809.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) Key Stats

There are 372,675K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 173.45 million. As of now, sales total 100,340 K while income totals -64,290 K. Its latest quarter income was 79,500 K while its last quarter net income were 200,820 K.

