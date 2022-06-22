Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 22.34% last month.

Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI) kicked off on June 21, 2022, at the price of $7.72, up 16.71% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.23 and dropped to $7.65 before settling in for the closing price of $7.60. Over the past 52 weeks, ZYXI has traded in a range of $4.97-$16.10.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 57.80% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 84.80%. With a float of $21.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $39.77 million.

In an organization with 774 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +79.03, operating margin of +17.16, and the pretax margin is +17.09.

Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Zynex Inc. is 39.70%, while institutional ownership is 38.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 06, was worth 2,689,820. In this transaction President, CEO and Chairman of this company sold 177,320 shares at a rate of $15.17, taking the stock ownership to the 13,617,420 shares.

Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.05) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +13.13 while generating a return on equity of 26.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 84.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Zynex Inc.’s (ZYXI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.45. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 33.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.49, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Zynex Inc. (ZYXI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.59 million. That was better than the volume of 0.43 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.55.

During the past 100 days, Zynex Inc.’s (ZYXI) raw stochastic average was set at 91.55%, which indicates a significant increase from 86.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 81.78% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 77.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.72. However, in the short run, Zynex Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.52. Second resistance stands at $10.16. The third major resistance level sits at $11.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.00. The third support level lies at $6.36 if the price breaches the second support level.

Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 337.06 million has total of 39,050K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 130,300 K in contrast with the sum of 17,100 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 31,080 K and last quarter income was 1,380 K.