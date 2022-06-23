$1.29M in average volume shows that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) is heading in the right direction

On June 22, 2022, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) opened at $19.95, lower -6.89% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.13 and dropped to $18.885 before settling in for the closing price of $20.46. Price fluctuations for GNK have ranged from $13.21 to $27.15 over the past 52 weeks.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 32.20% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 179.40% at the time writing. With a float of $37.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $42.17 million.

The firm has a total of 990 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.35, operating margin of +35.63, and the pretax margin is +33.27.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Marine Shipping industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 78.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 27, was worth 1,131,615. In this transaction CEO, President, and Secretary of this company sold 45,000 shares at a rate of $25.15, taking the stock ownership to the 399,099 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 26, when Company’s CEO, President, and Secretary sold 12,194 for $25.30, making the entire transaction worth $308,548. This insider now owns 399,099 shares in total.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.97) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +33.27 while generating a return on equity of 21.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 179.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.34. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.20, a number that is poised to hit 1.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, GNK], we can find that recorded value of 1.11 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.1 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.27.

During the past 100 days, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s (GNK) raw stochastic average was set at 31.70%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.85% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 64.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.11. Now, the first resistance to watch is $19.82. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $20.60. The third major resistance level sits at $21.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.11. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.34.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) Key Stats

There are currently 42,102K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 797.62 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 547,130 K according to its annual income of 182,010 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 136,230 K and its income totaled 41,690 K.