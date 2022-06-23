22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 9.50% last month.

June 22, 2022, 22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII) trading session started at the price of $1.66, that was 20.25% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.32 and dropped to $1.645 before settling in for the closing price of $1.63. A 52-week range for XXII has been $1.42 – $4.98.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 20.30% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -47.00%. With a float of $158.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $163.16 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 76 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +2.65, operating margin of -91.55, and the pretax margin is -105.32.

22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward 22nd Century Group Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of 22nd Century Group Inc. is 3.60%, while institutional ownership is 28.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 14, was worth 34,443. In this transaction Chief Administrative Officer of this company sold 20,324 shares at a rate of $1.69, taking the stock ownership to the 405,574 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 14, when Company’s President and COO sold 23,147 for $2.16, making the entire transaction worth $50,037. This insider now owns 1,064,985 shares in total.

22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.06) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -105.37 while generating a return on equity of -59.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -47.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.23, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII)

22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII) saw its 5-day average volume 6.32 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, 22nd Century Group Inc.’s (XXII) raw stochastic average was set at 41.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 53.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 113.60% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 77.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.8608, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.4218. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.3050 in the near term. At $2.6500, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.9800. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6300, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3000. The third support level lies at $0.9550 if the price breaches the second support level.

22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII) Key Stats

There are 164,537K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 340.14 million. As of now, sales total 30,950 K while income totals -32,610 K. Its latest quarter income was 9,050 K while its last quarter net income were -8,920 K.