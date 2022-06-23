A major move is in the offing as NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) market cap hits 682.35 million

A new trading day began on June 22, 2022, with NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) stock priced at $5.04, down -8.32% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.19 and dropped to $4.86 before settling in for the closing price of $5.41. NEXT’s price has ranged from $2.08 to $8.10 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -38.40%. With a float of $33.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $121.33 million.

The firm has a total of 57 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of NextDecade Corporation is 1.90%, while institutional ownership is 71.20%.

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2021, the company reported earnings of -$0.11 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -38.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.60% during the next five years compared to -28.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of NextDecade Corporation (NEXT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [NextDecade Corporation, NEXT], we can find that recorded value of 1.01 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.21 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.58.

During the past 100 days, NextDecade Corporation’s (NEXT) raw stochastic average was set at 47.84%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.81% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 117.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.08. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.15. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.33. The third major resistance level sits at $5.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.67. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.49.

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 682.35 million, the company has a total of 127,882K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -22,040 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -11,440 K.