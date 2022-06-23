Search
A major move is in the offing as PPL Corporation (PPL) market cap hits 19.55 billion

On June 22, 2022, PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) opened at $25.70, higher 1.24% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.38 and dropped to $25.6814 before settling in for the closing price of $25.85. Price fluctuations for PPL have ranged from $24.98 to $30.72 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Utilities sector was -5.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -97.20% at the time writing. With a float of $735.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $735.50 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 5607 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.20, operating margin of +24.62, and the pretax margin is +9.01.

PPL Corporation (PPL) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of PPL Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 67.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 08, was worth 102,738. In this transaction President of a PPL Subsidiary of this company sold 3,374 shares at a rate of $30.45, taking the stock ownership to the 23,182 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 25, when Company’s EVP and COO sold 5,432 for $29.29, making the entire transaction worth $159,103. This insider now owns 36,627 shares in total.

PPL Corporation (PPL) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.39) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +0.31 while generating a return on equity of 0.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -97.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.56% during the next five years compared to -61.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for PPL Corporation (PPL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.14, a number that is poised to hit 0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PPL Corporation (PPL)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 6.47 million, its volume of 8.99 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.70.

During the past 100 days, PPL Corporation’s (PPL) raw stochastic average was set at 21.09%, which indicates a significant increase from 21.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.99% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 26.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.67. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $26.47 in the near term. At $26.78, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $27.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.38. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $25.08.

PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) Key Stats

There are currently 735,903K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 19.55 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,783 M according to its annual income of -1,480 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,782 M and its income totaled 273,000 K.

