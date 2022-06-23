Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) last year’s performance of 67.30% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

A new trading day began on June 22, 2022, with Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) stock priced at $7.09, down -6.98% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.28 and dropped to $7.01 before settling in for the closing price of $7.59. AMPY’s price has ranged from $2.60 to $9.86 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 7.20% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 93.20%. With a float of $37.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $38.18 million.

The firm has a total of 210 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.83, operating margin of +33.72, and the pretax margin is -9.35.

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Amplify Energy Corp. is 1.01%, while institutional ownership is 33.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 30, was worth 36,900. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $3.69, taking the stock ownership to the 40,329 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 20, when Company’s Director bought 15,000 for $3.36, making the entire transaction worth $50,379. This insider now owns 45,329 shares in total.

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2021, the company reported earnings of -$0.35 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -9.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 93.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to -15.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Amplify Energy Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.80. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.61

Technical Analysis of Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Amplify Energy Corp., AMPY], we can find that recorded value of 1.12 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.87 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.62.

During the past 100 days, Amplify Energy Corp.’s (AMPY) raw stochastic average was set at 56.04%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.58% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 76.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.96. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.22. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.39. The third major resistance level sits at $7.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.85. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.68.

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 306.97 million, the company has a total of 38,327K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 342,920 K while annual income is -32,070 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 111,430 K while its latest quarter income was -48,610 K.