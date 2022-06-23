Search
Steve Mayer
Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO) on June 22, 2022, started off the session at the price of $7.12, plunging -4.95% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.25 and dropped to $6.82 before settling in for the closing price of $7.47. Within the past 52 weeks, DO’s price has moved between $6.37 and $12.04.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Energy Sector giant was -14.60%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -135.10%. With a float of $99.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $100.08 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1900 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -11.96, operating margin of -21.40, and the pretax margin is -300.10.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Drilling industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. is 18.42%, while institutional ownership is 40.07%.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -294.90 while generating a return on equity of -157.70.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -135.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO) Trading Performance Indicators

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -18.11

Technical Analysis of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO)

Looking closely at Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO), its last 5-days average volume was 5.16 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.57.

However, in the short run, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.29. Second resistance stands at $7.49. The third major resistance level sits at $7.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.63. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.43.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 729.38 million based on 100,075K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 725,450 K and income totals -2,139 M. The company made 186,240 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -34,350 K in sales during its previous quarter.

