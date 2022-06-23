Investors finally get a glimpse of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) volume hitting the figure of 2.05 million.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) on June 22, 2022, started off the session at the price of $2.32, soaring 5.08% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.55 and dropped to $2.32 before settling in for the closing price of $2.36. Within the past 52 weeks, DBD’s price has moved between $2.19 and $13.95.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 3.30% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 71.00%. With a float of $71.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $78.70 million.

In an organization with 22000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.12, operating margin of +4.35, and the pretax margin is -1.30.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated is 4.80%, while institutional ownership is 85.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 17, was worth 39,480. In this transaction Director of this company bought 12,000 shares at a rate of $3.29, taking the stock ownership to the 166,283 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16, when Company’s Director bought 7,152 for $3.50, making the entire transaction worth $25,032. This insider now owns 100,726 shares in total.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.21) by -$1.4. This company achieved a net margin of -2.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 71.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.00% during the next five years compared to 17.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) Trading Performance Indicators

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.23, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.58 million. That was better than the volume of 1.41 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s (DBD) raw stochastic average was set at 3.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.18% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 123.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.62. However, in the short run, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.58. Second resistance stands at $2.68. The third major resistance level sits at $2.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.22. The third support level lies at $2.12 if the price breaches the second support level.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 193.27 million based on 78,927K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,905 M and income totals -78,800 K. The company made 829,800 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -183,100 K in sales during its previous quarter.