Investors finally get a glimpse of Upwork Inc. (UPWK) volume hitting the figure of 1.52 million.

On June 22, 2022, Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) opened at $18.77, higher 6.64% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.60 and dropped to $18.6451 before settling in for the closing price of $19.14. Price fluctuations for UPWK have ranged from $14.85 to $64.49 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 25.00% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -129.60% at the time writing. With a float of $118.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $129.36 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 650 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +72.91, operating margin of -10.63, and the pretax margin is -11.16.

Upwork Inc. (UPWK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Staffing & Employment Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Upwork Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 81.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 21, was worth 586,548. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 30,455 shares at a rate of $19.26, taking the stock ownership to the 833,489 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 02, when Company’s Director sold 3,896 for $20.06, making the entire transaction worth $78,150. This insider now owns 39,210 shares in total.

Upwork Inc. (UPWK) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.14) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -11.19 while generating a return on equity of -20.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -129.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Upwork Inc. (UPWK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.57, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Upwork Inc. (UPWK)

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) saw its 5-day average volume 1.38 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.35.

During the past 100 days, Upwork Inc.’s (UPWK) raw stochastic average was set at 36.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.13% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 85.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.62. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $21.12 in the near term. At $21.84, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $23.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.93. The third support level lies at $17.22 if the price breaches the second support level.

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) Key Stats

There are currently 129,651K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.53 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 502,800 K according to its annual income of -56,240 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 141,340 K and its income totaled -24,740 K.