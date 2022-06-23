Last month’s performance of 25.87% for RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) is certainly impressive

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT) on June 22, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.74, soaring 6.74% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.793 and dropped to $0.732 before settling in for the closing price of $0.74. Within the past 52 weeks, RIBT’s price has moved between $0.27 and $1.20.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales topped by 19.10%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 34.30%. With a float of $50.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $52.53 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 101 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +1.42, operating margin of -21.35, and the pretax margin is -28.68.

RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Packaged Foods industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of RiceBran Technologies is 7.30%, while institutional ownership is 23.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 24, was worth 911,987. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 1,267,000 shares at a rate of $0.72, taking the stock ownership to the 3,543,161 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 23, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 530,000 for $0.73, making the entire transaction worth $384,886. This insider now owns 4,810,161 shares in total.

RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.03) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -28.75 while generating a return on equity of -42.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 34.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 40.00% during the next five years compared to 15.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT) Trading Performance Indicators

RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.22, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of RiceBran Technologies (RIBT)

The latest stats from [RiceBran Technologies, RIBT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.21 million was superior to 2.29 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, RiceBran Technologies’s (RIBT) raw stochastic average was set at 82.98%, which indicates a significant increase from 61.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 83.18% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 132.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6258, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4963. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.8133. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.8337. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8743. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7523, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7117. The third support level lies at $0.6913 if the price breaches the second support level.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 39.11 million based on 51,820K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 31,130 K and income totals -8,950 K. The company made 10,560 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -1,520 K in sales during its previous quarter.