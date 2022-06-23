NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) is -15.60% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On June 22, 2022, NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) opened at $7.37, higher 5.61% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.135 and dropped to $7.32 before settling in for the closing price of $7.49. Price fluctuations for NEO have ranged from $6.85 to $54.74 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 15.90% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -286.40% at the time writing. With a float of $121.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $123.63 million.

In an organization with 2000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.08, operating margin of -19.66, and the pretax margin is -3.11.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of NeoGenomics Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 91.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07, was worth 58,693. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 3,209 shares at a rate of $18.29, taking the stock ownership to the 98,516 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 21, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 1,846 for $35.00, making the entire transaction worth $64,610. This insider now owns 11,689 shares in total.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.23) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -1.72 while generating a return on equity of -0.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -286.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.30% during the next five years compared to 29.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.33, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.34 million. That was better than the volume of 1.92 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.67.

During the past 100 days, NeoGenomics Inc.’s (NEO) raw stochastic average was set at 6.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 53.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.40% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 107.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.16. However, in the short run, NeoGenomics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.26. Second resistance stands at $8.60. The third major resistance level sits at $9.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.97. The third support level lies at $6.63 if the price breaches the second support level.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) Key Stats

There are currently 124,758K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 922.78 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 484,330 K according to its annual income of -8,350 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 117,170 K and its income totaled -49,410 K.