NIKE Inc. (NKE) average volume reaches $6.93M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on June 22, 2022, with NIKE Inc. (NYSE: NKE) stock priced at $105.40, down -3.46% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $106.90 and dropped to $104.61 before settling in for the closing price of $108.68. NKE’s price has ranged from $103.46 to $179.10 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 6.60%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 123.10%. With a float of $1.25 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.58 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 73300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.74, operating margin of +16.03, and the pretax margin is +14.97.

NIKE Inc. (NKE) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Footwear & Accessories Industry. The insider ownership of NIKE Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 83.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 13, was worth 998,217. In this transaction EVP: CFO of this company sold 9,032 shares at a rate of $110.52, taking the stock ownership to the 51,581 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 03, when Company’s CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER sold 14,203 for $120.61, making the entire transaction worth $1,713,024. This insider now owns 73,795 shares in total.

NIKE Inc. (NKE) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 2/27/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.87 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +12.87 while generating a return on equity of 55.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 123.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.34% during the next five years compared to 10.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

NIKE Inc. (NYSE: NKE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are NIKE Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.52. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 46.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.78, a number that is poised to hit 0.83 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NIKE Inc. (NKE)

Looking closely at NIKE Inc. (NYSE: NKE), its last 5-days average volume was 7.72 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 7.02 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.05.

During the past 100 days, NIKE Inc.’s (NKE) raw stochastic average was set at 3.16%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.82% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $118.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $143.81. However, in the short run, NIKE Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $106.34. Second resistance stands at $107.77. The third major resistance level sits at $108.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $104.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $103.19. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $101.76.

NIKE Inc. (NYSE: NKE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 164.78 billion, the company has a total of 1,573,767K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 44,538 M while annual income is 5,727 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 10,871 M while its latest quarter income was 1,396 M.