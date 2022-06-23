Search
No matter how cynical the overall market is Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) performance over the last week is recorded -19.80%

On June 22, 2022, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) opened at $0.90, lower -10.78% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.9086 and dropped to $0.803 before settling in for the closing price of $0.91. Price fluctuations for SHIP have ranged from $0.77 to $1.59 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 34.60% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 139.40% at the time writing. With a float of $170.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $172.31 million.

In an organization with 46 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +52.49, operating margin of +42.58, and the pretax margin is +27.01.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Marine Shipping industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is 59.60%, while institutional ownership is 4.80%.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.1) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +27.01 while generating a return on equity of 24.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 139.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.23, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.1 million. That was better than the volume of 3.53 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s (SHIP) raw stochastic average was set at 1.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.12% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 62.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0973, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1092. However, in the short run, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.8781. Second resistance stands at $0.9461. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9837. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7725, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7349. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.6669.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) Key Stats

There are currently 153,141K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 140.17 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 153,110 K according to its annual income of 41,350 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 29,670 K and its income totaled 3,670 K.

