No matter how cynical the overall market is, WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) performance over the last week is recorded -8.35%

On June 22, 2022, WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MAPS) opened at $4.53, lower -8.15% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.71 and dropped to $4.26 before settling in for the closing price of $4.66. Price fluctuations for MAPS have ranged from $4.22 to $20.10 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 152.70% at the time writing. With a float of $69.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $72.45 million.

The firm has a total of 606 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +93.60, operating margin of -2.13, and the pretax margin is +78.50.

WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of WM Technology Inc. is 8.10%, while institutional ownership is 46.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 16, was worth 47,067. In this transaction Director of this company sold 10,093 shares at a rate of $4.66, taking the stock ownership to the 30,280 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 16, when Company’s Director sold 10,093 for $4.57, making the entire transaction worth $46,153. This insider now owns 4,750,854 shares in total.

WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.04) by -$0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +31.26 while generating a return on equity of 49.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 152.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MAPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for WM Technology Inc. (MAPS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.69, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of WM Technology Inc. (MAPS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [WM Technology Inc., MAPS], we can find that recorded value of 1.46 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, WM Technology Inc.’s (MAPS) raw stochastic average was set at 1.57%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 90.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.82. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.57. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.87. The third major resistance level sits at $5.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.97. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.67.

WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MAPS) Key Stats

There are currently 135,901K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 597.53 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 193,150 K according to its annual income of 60,380 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 57,450 K and its income totaled -13,890 K.