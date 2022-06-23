Now that Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI’s volume has hit 4.44 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On June 22, 2022, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE: IPOF) opened at $9.96, lower -0.10% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.99 and dropped to $9.94 before settling in for the closing price of $9.97. Price fluctuations for IPOF have ranged from $9.77 to $10.99 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 161.90% at the time writing. With a float of $115.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $143.75 million.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (IPOF) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a return on equity of 4.83.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 161.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE: IPOF) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (IPOF). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.36

Technical Analysis of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (IPOF)

The latest stats from [Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI, IPOF] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.93 million was superior to 3.85 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI’s (IPOF) raw stochastic average was set at 17.58%, which indicates a significant increase from 12.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 7.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 11.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.17. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.99. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.01. The third major resistance level sits at $10.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.91. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.89.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE: IPOF) Key Stats

There are currently 143,750K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.43 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of 48,500 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled 28,410 K.