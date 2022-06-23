Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) is -24.16% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) kicked off on June 22, 2022, at the price of $2.75, up 6.83% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.04 and dropped to $2.69 before settling in for the closing price of $2.78. Over the past 52 weeks, QSI has traded in a range of $2.74-$14.17.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 82.50%. With a float of $76.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $138.62 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 153 employees.

Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Quantum-Si incorporated is 2.90%, while institutional ownership is 38.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 14, was worth 79,175. In this transaction Interim CEO of this company bought 25,561 shares at a rate of $3.10, taking the stock ownership to the 2,568,443 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 13, when Company’s EVP, Product Development & Ops sold 1,648 for $3.22, making the entire transaction worth $5,307. This insider now owns 869,021 shares in total.

Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.25 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.17) by -$0.08. This company achieved a return on equity of -32.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 82.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Quantum-Si incorporated’s (QSI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 31.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.57, a number that is poised to hit -0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI)

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) saw its 5-day average volume 1.89 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.01 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, Quantum-Si incorporated’s (QSI) raw stochastic average was set at 10.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 114.33% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 100.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.83. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.11 in the near term. At $3.25, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.55. The third support level lies at $2.41 if the price breaches the second support level.

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 419.72 million has total of 138,963K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -94,990 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -35,180 K.