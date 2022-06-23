Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Recent developments with JX Luxventure Limited (LLL) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.49 cents.

Company News

On June 22, 2022, JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ: LLL) opened at $1.41, higher 16.78% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.44 and dropped to $1.41 before settling in for the closing price of $1.49. Price fluctuations for LLL have ranged from $1.28 to $7.16 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.

We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 7.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -293.70% at the time writing. With a float of $3.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.52 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 326 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.31, operating margin of -49.27, and the pretax margin is -66.42.

JX Luxventure Limited (LLL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Apparel Manufacturing industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of JX Luxventure Limited is 43.62%, while institutional ownership is 2.90%.

JX Luxventure Limited (LLL) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -52.11 while generating a return on equity of -10.40.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -293.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ: LLL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for JX Luxventure Limited (LLL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -8.23

Technical Analysis of JX Luxventure Limited (LLL)

The latest stats from [JX Luxventure Limited, LLL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 6.39 million was superior to 2.09 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, JX Luxventure Limited’s (LLL) raw stochastic average was set at 7.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 93.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 168.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.9728, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.4754. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.3167. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.8933. The third major resistance level sits at $3.3467. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2867, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8333. The third support level lies at $0.2567 if the price breaches the second support level.

JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ: LLL) Key Stats

There are currently 5,900K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 12.20 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 59,000 K according to its annual income of -37,220 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,254 K and its income totaled -1,131 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...
Trading Directions

What to Expect When Snap Inc. (SNAP) Reports Quarterly Earnings?

0
Snapchat, a social media platform owned by Snap Inc....
Trading Directions

Getting Sustainable Earnings? Movado Group Inc. (MOV)

0
Movado Group Inc. (NYSE: MOV), the owner of the...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Markets Briefing

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock has reached to 3.33% – What’s driving it higher?  

0
 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) saw a push of...
Markets Briefing

Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB) Having a Robust Premarket After Abysmal Thursday

0
Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company,...
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

No matter how cynical the overall market is Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) performance over the last week is recorded 14.43%

Shaun Noe -
Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX: ASXC) on June 22, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.38, soaring 16.56% from the previous trading...
Read more

$5.12M in average volume shows that Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) is heading in the right direction

Steve Mayer -
June 22, 2022, Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) trading session started at the price of $7.29, that was -0.94% drop from the session before....
Read more

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) posted a 3.23% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on June 22, 2022, with Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) stock priced at $15.52, down -1.23% from...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam