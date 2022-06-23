Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) posted a 3.23% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on June 22, 2022, with Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) stock priced at $15.52, down -1.23% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.815 and dropped to $15.51 before settling in for the closing price of $15.86. VOD’s price has ranged from $14.42 to $19.05 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was -0.90%. With a float of $2.52 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.87 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 96941 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.04, operating margin of +12.55, and the pretax margin is +8.21.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. The insider ownership of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 9.50%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +4.58 while generating a return on equity of 3.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Vodafone Group Public Limited Company’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.76

Technical Analysis of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 6.73 million, its volume of 8.65 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, Vodafone Group Public Limited Company’s (VOD) raw stochastic average was set at 27.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 36.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.10. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $15.82 in the near term. At $15.97, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $16.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.36. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $15.21.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 43.42 billion, the company has a total of 2,812,826K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 52,987 M while annual income is 2,427 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 12,594 M while its latest quarter income was 1,354 M.