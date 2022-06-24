$1.05M in average volume shows that Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) is heading in the right direction

June 23, 2022, Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) trading session started at the price of $5.34, that was 21.80% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.48 and dropped to $5.34 before settling in for the closing price of $5.32. A 52-week range for LLAP has been $3.63 – $12.69.

Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Terran Orbital Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Terran Orbital Corporation is 23.70%, while institutional ownership is 34.30%.

Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a return on equity of -1.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 21.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.06

Technical Analysis of Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP)

Looking closely at Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP), its last 5-days average volume was 1.12 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.66 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.65.

During the past 100 days, Terran Orbital Corporation’s (LLAP) raw stochastic average was set at 31.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 143.06% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 134.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.47. However, in the short run, Terran Orbital Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.86. Second resistance stands at $7.24. The third major resistance level sits at $8.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.96. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.58.

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) Key Stats

There are 43,125K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 874.67 million. As of now, sales total 24,879 K while income totals -2,450 K. Its latest quarter income was 13,120 K while its last quarter net income were -71,370 K.