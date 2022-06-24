1.57% volatility in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on June 23, 2022, with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MUFG) stock priced at $5.54, down -0.72% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.555 and dropped to $5.455 before settling in for the closing price of $5.52. MUFG’s price has ranged from $5.15 to $6.78 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales slided by -2.20%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 45.50%. With a float of $12.62 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $12.66 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 136867 workers is very important to gauge.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. is 5.00%, while institutional ownership is 1.90%.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +22.15 while generating a return on equity of 6.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 45.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.90% during the next five years compared to 5.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MUFG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.67

Technical Analysis of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG)

The latest stats from [Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc., MUFG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.47 million was superior to 3.09 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.’s (MUFG) raw stochastic average was set at 6.81%, which indicates a significant decrease from 27.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.88. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.54. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.60. The third major resistance level sits at $5.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.40. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.34.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MUFG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 75.40 billion, the company has a total of 12,722,250K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 51,419 M while annual income is 10,064 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 14,744 M while its latest quarter income was 520,220 K.