$3.67M in average volume shows that Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on June 23, 2022, with Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC) stock priced at $17.61, down -0.28% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.74 and dropped to $17.4337 before settling in for the closing price of $17.55. ARCC’s price has ranged from $17.03 to $22.93 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -10.90%.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.72, operating margin of +95.60, and the pretax margin is +76.33.

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of Ares Capital Corporation is 1.21%, while institutional ownership is 30.96%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 15, was worth 49,811. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,775 shares at a rate of $17.95, taking the stock ownership to the 44,944 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 14, when Company’s Executive Vice President bought 300,000 for $17.75, making the entire transaction worth $5,325,000. This insider now owns 1,782,709 shares in total.

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.42 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +74.94 while generating a return on equity of 19.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.90% during the next five years compared to 4.42% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ares Capital Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.58, a number that is poised to hit 0.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC)

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC) saw its 5-day average volume 4.49 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 3.91 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.49.

During the past 100 days, Ares Capital Corporation’s (ARCC) raw stochastic average was set at 7.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.63. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $17.68 in the near term. At $17.86, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $17.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.25. The third support level lies at $17.07 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 8.06 billion, the company has a total of 492,782K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,820 M while annual income is 1,567 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 440,000 K while its latest quarter income was 211,000 K.