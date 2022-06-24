A major move is in the offing as The9 Limited (NCTY) market cap hits 33.91 million

On June 23, 2022, The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) opened at $1.33, higher 9.09% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.96 and dropped to $1.31 before settling in for the closing price of $1.32. Price fluctuations for NCTY have ranged from $1.14 to $18.41 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was 19.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -134.20% at the time writing. With a float of $14.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $23.55 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 74 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.21, operating margin of -198.17, and the pretax margin is -305.50.

The9 Limited (NCTY) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of The9 Limited is 45.10%, while institutional ownership is 7.40%.

The9 Limited (NCTY) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2012, the company posted -$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.36) by -$0.4. This company achieved a net margin of -302.66 while generating a return on equity of -163.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -134.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for The9 Limited (NCTY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.62

Technical Analysis of The9 Limited (NCTY)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.4 million, its volume of 2.58 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, The9 Limited’s (NCTY) raw stochastic average was set at 7.81%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 120.34% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 119.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.8522, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.1284. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.8300 in the near term. At $2.2200, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.4800. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1800, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9200. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5300.

The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) Key Stats

There are currently 23,117K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 33.91 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 21,320 K according to its annual income of -64,530 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 26,174 K and its income totaled -167,806 K.