Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) posted a 13.23% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) kicked off on June 23, 2022, at the price of $2.06, up 11.46% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.15 and dropped to $2.02 before settling in for the closing price of $1.92. Over the past 52 weeks, ARAY has traded in a range of $1.70-$5.93.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -0.10% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -262.40%. With a float of $88.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $92.76 million.

The firm has a total of 995 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.25, operating margin of +5.61, and the pretax margin is -1.15.

Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Accuray Incorporated is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 78.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 04, was worth 4,131. In this transaction SVP, Chief Admin Officer of this company sold 1,559 shares at a rate of $2.65, taking the stock ownership to the 225,094 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s Senior VP Global Operations sold 11,653 for $3.43, making the entire transaction worth $39,976. This insider now owns 300,228 shares in total.

Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.04) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -1.59 while generating a return on equity of -9.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -262.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Accuray Incorporated’s (ARAY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.45. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 46.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.14, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Accuray Incorporated (ARAY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Accuray Incorporated, ARAY], we can find that recorded value of 1.94 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.91 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Accuray Incorporated’s (ARAY) raw stochastic average was set at 18.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 69.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 84.69% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 64.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.4400, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.7400. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.1900. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.2300. The third major resistance level sits at $2.3200. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.0600, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.9700. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.9300.

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 195.23 million has total of 92,802K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 396,290 K in contrast with the sum of -6,310 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 96,170 K and last quarter income was -1,050 K.