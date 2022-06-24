Search
Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF) average volume reaches $807.23K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on June 23, 2022, with Cardiff Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDF) stock priced at $1.74, up 31.61% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.33 and dropped to $1.7006 before settling in for the closing price of $1.74. CRDF’s price has ranged from $1.13 to $8.58 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Healthcare Sector giant was -1.20%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 33.00%. With a float of $40.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $43.23 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 22 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -39.28, operating margin of -8037.60, and the pretax margin is -7880.50.

Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Cardiff Oncology Inc. is 7.12%, while institutional ownership is 43.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 21, was worth 202,500. In this transaction Director of this company bought 30,000 shares at a rate of $6.75, taking the stock ownership to the 494,811 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 10, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 30,000 for $6.47, making the entire transaction worth $194,000. This insider now owns 30,000 shares in total.

Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.25 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -7880.50 while generating a return on equity of -20.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cardiff Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDF) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Cardiff Oncology Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 20.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 236.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.84, a number that is poised to hit -0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF)

Looking closely at Cardiff Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDF), its last 5-days average volume was 1.03 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.86 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Cardiff Oncology Inc.’s (CRDF) raw stochastic average was set at 43.81%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 203.25% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 112.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5100, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.0500. However, in the short run, Cardiff Oncology Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.5100. Second resistance stands at $2.7400. The third major resistance level sits at $3.1400. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.8800, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4800. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.2500.

Cardiff Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDF) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 94.44 million, the company has a total of 43,306K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 360 K while annual income is -28,290 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 70 K while its latest quarter income was -10,990 K.

