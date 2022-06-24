Search
CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (PRPB) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 0 K

A new trading day began on June 23, 2022, with CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE: PRPB) stock priced at $9.96, down 0.00% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.97 and dropped to $9.95 before settling in for the closing price of $9.96. PRPB’s price has ranged from $9.75 to $9.99 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 93.60%. With a float of $82.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $108.50 million.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (PRPB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a return on equity of -0.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 93.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE: PRPB) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.12

Technical Analysis of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (PRPB)

The latest stats from [CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II, PRPB] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.29 million was superior to 0.44 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II’s (PRPB) raw stochastic average was set at 74.76%, which indicates a significant increase from 40.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.90. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.97. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.98. The third major resistance level sits at $9.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.94. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.93.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE: PRPB) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.08 billion, the company has a total of 82,800K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -2,700 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was 17,020 K.

