Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) is expecting -1.40% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT) on June 23, 2022, started off the session at the price of $2.00, soaring 7.07% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.1765 and dropped to $1.93 before settling in for the closing price of $1.98. Within the past 52 weeks, CRNT’s price has moved between $1.53 and $4.33.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Technology Sector giant was -0.20%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 15.60%. With a float of $64.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.96 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1006 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.39, operating margin of +1.65, and the pretax margin is -1.31.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Communication Equipment industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Ceragon Networks Ltd. is 21.70%, while institutional ownership is 12.40%.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.03) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -5.10 while generating a return on equity of -10.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to -26.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT) Trading Performance Indicators

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.19, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT)

Looking closely at Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT), its last 5-days average volume was 1.31 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s (CRNT) raw stochastic average was set at 70.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.86% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 62.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.8400, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.4800. However, in the short run, Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.2200. Second resistance stands at $2.3200. The third major resistance level sits at $2.4700. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.9700, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.8300. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.7300.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 175.24 million based on 84,002K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 290,770 K and income totals -14,830 K. The company made 70,320 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -2,290 K in sales during its previous quarter.