ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) average volume reaches $1.27M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On June 23, 2022, ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) opened at $3.56, higher 10.39% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.93 and dropped to $3.54 before settling in for the closing price of $3.56. Price fluctuations for GWH have ranged from $2.89 to $28.92 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -9.50% at the time writing. With a float of $82.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $151.68 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 160 employees.

ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ESS Tech Inc. is 5.70%, while institutional ownership is 42.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 100,168. In this transaction Director of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $5.01, taking the stock ownership to the 530,235 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 24, when Company’s President sold 1,342 for $6.05, making the entire transaction worth $8,123. This insider now owns 5,373,083 shares in total.

ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.08) by -$0.11. This company achieved a return on equity of -224.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -9.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ESS Tech Inc. (GWH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 12.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.79, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ESS Tech Inc. (GWH)

Looking closely at ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH), its last 5-days average volume was 1.41 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.04 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.36.

During the past 100 days, ESS Tech Inc.’s (GWH) raw stochastic average was set at 30.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 77.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 107.24% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 96.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.78. However, in the short run, ESS Tech Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.06. Second resistance stands at $4.19. The third major resistance level sits at $4.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.41. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.28.

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) Key Stats

There are currently 152,655K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 545.68 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -477,120 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -5,710 K.