First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 156,840 K

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) kicked off on June 23, 2022, at the price of $7.78, down -3.07% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.91 and dropped to $7.41 before settling in for the closing price of $7.82. Over the past 52 weeks, AG has traded in a range of $7.24-$16.29.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 1100.00%. With a float of $227.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $256.61 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.52, operating margin of +8.01, and the pretax margin is +4.32.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Silver Industry. The insider ownership of First Majestic Silver Corp. is 12.50%, while institutional ownership is 34.13%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.08) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -0.84 while generating a return on equity of -0.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1100.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 46.80% during the next five years compared to -33.08% drop over the previous five years of trading.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at First Majestic Silver Corp.’s (AG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.14, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 5.42 million. That was inferior than the volume of 6.12 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.49.

During the past 100 days, First Majestic Silver Corp.’s (AG) raw stochastic average was set at 4.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.66% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 61.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.35. However, in the short run, First Majestic Silver Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.86. Second resistance stands at $8.13. The third major resistance level sits at $8.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.13. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.86.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.95 billion has total of 262,852K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 584,120 K in contrast with the sum of -4,920 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 156,840 K and last quarter income was 7,290 K.