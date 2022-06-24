HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) last year’s performance of -72.27% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) on June 23, 2022, started off the session at the price of $3.095, soaring 7.67% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.24 and dropped to $2.98 before settling in for the closing price of $3.00. Within the past 52 weeks, HIVE’s price has moved between $2.82 and $28.00.

With a float of $383.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $384.34 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 19 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +58.75, operating margin of +48.56, and the pretax margin is +64.01.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Capital Markets industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is 10.35%, while institutional ownership is 8.62%.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +63.78 while generating a return on equity of 56.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) Trading Performance Indicators

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 17.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.17, a number that is poised to hit 0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE)

Looking closely at HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE), its last 5-days average volume was 1.93 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s (HIVE) raw stochastic average was set at 4.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 25.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 90.86% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 100.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.61. However, in the short run, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.32. Second resistance stands at $3.41. The third major resistance level sits at $3.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.89. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.80.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 334.98 million based on 82,242K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 66,700 K and income totals 42,540 K. The company made 68,180 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 64,250 K in sales during its previous quarter.