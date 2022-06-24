Investors finally get a glimpse of ING Groep N.V. (ING) volume hitting the figure of 4.05 million.

On June 23, 2022, ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) opened at $10.25, lower -4.15% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.25 and dropped to $10.0029 before settling in for the closing price of $10.61. Price fluctuations for ING have ranged from $8.74 to $15.56 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Annual sales at Financial sector company slipped by -13.70% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 92.70% at the time writing. With a float of $3.78 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.78 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 57000 employees.

ING Groep N.V. (ING) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Diversified industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ING Groep N.V. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 4.00%.

ING Groep N.V. (ING) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +17.45 while generating a return on equity of 8.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 92.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.30% during the next five years compared to 2.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ING Groep N.V. (ING). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.14

Technical Analysis of ING Groep N.V. (ING)

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) saw its 5-day average volume 5.89 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 6.83 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, ING Groep N.V.’s (ING) raw stochastic average was set at 17.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.78. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.28 in the near term. At $10.39, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.89. The third support level lies at $9.78 if the price breaches the second support level.

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) Key Stats

There are currently 3,900,669K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 39.24 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 32,119 M according to its annual income of 7,041 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,329 M and its income totaled 480,300 K.