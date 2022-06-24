Investors must take note of Latham Group Inc.’s (SWIM) performance last week, which was -5.02%.

On June 23, 2022, Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIM) opened at $6.49, higher 9.44% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.24 and dropped to $6.46 before settling in for the closing price of $6.57. Price fluctuations for SWIM have ranged from $6.29 to $32.58 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 20.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -524.60% at the time writing. With a float of $108.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $113.70 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2388 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.80, operating margin of -4.40, and the pretax margin is -8.49.

Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Building Products & Equipment industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Latham Group Inc. is 15.50%, while institutional ownership is 94.10%.

Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted $0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.06) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of -9.89 while generating a return on equity of -21.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -524.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Latham Group Inc. (SWIM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.67, a number that is poised to hit 0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Latham Group Inc. (SWIM)

Looking closely at Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIM), its last 5-days average volume was 1.66 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.91 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.74.

During the past 100 days, Latham Group Inc.’s (SWIM) raw stochastic average was set at 7.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 19.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 87.83% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 82.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.12. However, in the short run, Latham Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.47. Second resistance stands at $7.74. The third major resistance level sits at $8.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.18. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.91.

Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIM) Key Stats

There are currently 119,574K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 876.82 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 630,460 K according to its annual income of -62,350 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 191,610 K and its income totaled -2,840 K.