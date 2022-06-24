Last month’s performance of 64.14% for CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) is certainly impressive

On June 23, 2022, CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX: CVM) opened at $4.39, higher 13.41% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.25 and dropped to $4.39 before settling in for the closing price of $4.40. Price fluctuations for CVM have ranged from $2.49 to $27.28 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -9.60% at the time writing. With a float of $41.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $43.12 million.

In an organization with 43 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of CEL-SCI Corporation is 3.70%, while institutional ownership is 32.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 19, was worth 168,750. In this transaction Chief Scientific Officer of this company sold 15,000 shares at a rate of $11.25, taking the stock ownership to the 104,899 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 06, when Company’s Director bought 1,250 for $8.00, making the entire transaction worth $10,000. This insider now owns 4,431 shares in total.

CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.17) by -$0.06. This company achieved a return on equity of -95.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -9.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX: CVM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.85, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.79 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.33 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, CEL-SCI Corporation’s (CVM) raw stochastic average was set at 62.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 107.38% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 108.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.89. However, in the short run, CEL-SCI Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.36. Second resistance stands at $5.74. The third major resistance level sits at $6.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.02. The third support level lies at $3.64 if the price breaches the second support level.

CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX: CVM) Key Stats

There are currently 43,327K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 204.69 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -36,360 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -9,820 K.