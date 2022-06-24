Marriott International Inc. (MAR) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 13,857 M

June 23, 2022, Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) trading session started at the price of $137.67, that was -2.49% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $137.70 and dropped to $131.01 before settling in for the closing price of $136.46. A 52-week range for MAR has been $127.23 – $195.90.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales slided by -2.10%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 507.20%. With a float of $266.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $328.30 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 120000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.63, operating margin of +12.85, and the pretax margin is +8.52.

Marriott International Inc. (MAR) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Marriott International Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Marriott International Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 61.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 31, was worth 367,436. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,145 shares at a rate of $171.30, taking the stock ownership to the 1,224 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 28, when Company’s Group President sold 3,647 for $185.00, making the entire transaction worth $674,695. This insider now owns 19,252 shares in total.

Marriott International Inc. (MAR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.9) by $0.35. This company achieved a net margin of +7.93 while generating a return on equity of 119.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 507.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Marriott International Inc. (MAR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.77. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 32.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.51, a number that is poised to hit 1.54 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Marriott International Inc. (MAR)

The latest stats from [Marriott International Inc., MAR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.33 million was superior to 2.53 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 2.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.52.

During the past 100 days, Marriott International Inc.’s (MAR) raw stochastic average was set at 3.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $167.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $161.93. Now, the first resistance to watch is $136.84. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $140.61. The third major resistance level sits at $143.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $130.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $127.23. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $123.46.

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) Key Stats

There are 327,298K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 43.53 billion. As of now, sales total 13,857 M while income totals 1,099 M. Its latest quarter income was 4,199 M while its last quarter net income were 377,000 K.