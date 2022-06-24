MDJH (MDJM Ltd) climbed 28.80 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

June 23, 2022, MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ: MDJH) trading session started at the price of $1.69, that was 28.80% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.15 and dropped to $1.51 before settling in for the closing price of $1.62. A 52-week range for MDJH has been $1.31 – $7.58.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -3.40% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -968.80%. With a float of $1.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $11.68 million.

The firm has a total of 71 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

MDJM Ltd (MDJH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward MDJM Ltd stocks. The insider ownership of MDJM Ltd is 87.54%, while institutional ownership is 0.30%.

MDJM Ltd (MDJH) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +4.40 while generating a return on equity of 2.87.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -968.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ: MDJH) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what MDJM Ltd (MDJH) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.19

Technical Analysis of MDJM Ltd (MDJH)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [MDJM Ltd, MDJH], we can find that recorded value of 0.56 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, MDJM Ltd’s (MDJH) raw stochastic average was set at 34.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 42.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 169.65% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 143.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.8000, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.6700. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.9900. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.8900. The third major resistance level sits at $4.6300. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3500, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6100.

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ: MDJH) Key Stats

There are 11,675K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 24.41 million. As of now, sales total 4,470 K while income totals -2,250 K.