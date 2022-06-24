No matter how cynical the overall market is Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) performance over the last week is recorded -1.62%

Search
A new trading day began on June 23, 2022, with Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSH) stock priced at $67.87, down -0.15% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $68.24 and dropped to $66.84 before settling in for the closing price of $67.48. CTSH’s price has ranged from $65.24 to $93.47 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 6.50% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 57.30%. With a float of $520.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $524.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 340400 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.90, operating margin of +14.93, and the pretax margin is +15.28.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The insider ownership of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 94.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 17, was worth 423,139. In this transaction Director of this company sold 5,687 shares at a rate of $74.40, taking the stock ownership to the 57,534 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 10, when Company’s EVP, Head of Global Delivery sold 5,867 for $77.24, making the entire transaction worth $453,167. This insider now owns 5,872 shares in total.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.08 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +11.55 while generating a return on equity of 18.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.48% during the next five years compared to 9.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSH) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.84. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.17, a number that is poised to hit 1.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSH) saw its 5-day average volume 3.73 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 3.14 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.86.

During the past 100 days, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s (CTSH) raw stochastic average was set at 7.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 23.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.38% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $75.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $81.45. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $68.13 in the near term. At $68.89, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $69.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $66.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $66.09. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $65.33.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSH) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 34.74 billion, the company has a total of 521,174K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 18,507 M while annual income is 2,137 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,826 M while its latest quarter income was 563,000 K.

