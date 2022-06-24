No matter how cynical the overall market is, Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) performance over the last week is recorded 9.18%

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) on June 23, 2022, started off the session at the price of $39.31, soaring 6.96% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $42.45 and dropped to $39.31 before settling in for the closing price of $39.49. Within the past 52 weeks, EXAS’s price has moved between $35.34 and $133.99.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 77.80%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 36.20%. With a float of $174.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $174.42 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 6420 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.66, operating margin of -41.27, and the pretax margin is -47.68.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Diagnostics & Research industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Exact Sciences Corporation is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 94.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 215,959. In this transaction EVP, Human Resources of this company sold 2,816 shares at a rate of $76.69, taking the stock ownership to the 85,762 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s President and CEO sold 14,299 for $76.69, making the entire transaction worth $1,096,590. This insider now owns 930,984 shares in total.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$1.07) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -33.71 while generating a return on equity of -19.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 36.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) Trading Performance Indicators

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.32, a number that is poised to hit -1.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.15 million, its volume of 2.44 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.32.

During the past 100 days, Exact Sciences Corporation’s (EXAS) raw stochastic average was set at 14.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 43.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 93.31% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 75.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $52.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $74.97. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $43.36 in the near term. At $44.47, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $46.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $40.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $38.19. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $37.08.

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 7.15 billion based on 175,945K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,767 M and income totals -595,630 K. The company made 486,570 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -180,940 K in sales during its previous quarter.