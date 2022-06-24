Search
Now that Tempur Sealy International Inc.'s volume has hit 3.31 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE: TPX) kicked off on June 23, 2022, at the price of $21.81, up 4.54% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.65 and dropped to $21.58 before settling in for the closing price of $21.57. Over the past 52 weeks, TPX has traded in a range of $20.03-$50.51.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 9.90% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 86.30%. With a float of $170.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $182.60 million.

In an organization with 12000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.45, operating margin of +17.88, and the pretax margin is +16.71.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Furnishings Fixtures & Appliances Industry. The insider ownership of Tempur Sealy International Inc. is 2.50%, while institutional ownership is 99.12%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 24, was worth 63,786. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,451 shares at a rate of $43.96, taking the stock ownership to the 127,564 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 22, when Company’s CEO & PRESIDENT sold 200,000 for $49.35, making the entire transaction worth $9,870,620. This insider now owns 1,462,765 shares in total.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.6) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +12.68 while generating a return on equity of 158.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.99 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 86.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.10% during the next five years compared to 29.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE: TPX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Tempur Sealy International Inc.’s (TPX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.74. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.14, a number that is poised to hit 0.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.8 million. That was better than the volume of 3.09 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.22.

During the past 100 days, Tempur Sealy International Inc.’s (TPX) raw stochastic average was set at 11.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 46.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 67.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $37.43. However, in the short run, Tempur Sealy International Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $22.94. Second resistance stands at $23.33. The third major resistance level sits at $24.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.19. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $20.80.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE: TPX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.80 billion has total of 175,544K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,931 M in contrast with the sum of 624,500 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,240 M and last quarter income was 130,700 K.

