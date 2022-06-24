Quanergy Systems Inc. (QNGY) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 1,367 K

On June 23, 2022, Quanergy Systems Inc. (NYSE: QNGY) opened at $0.3951, higher 13.64% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4726 and dropped to $0.39 before settling in for the closing price of $0.39. Price fluctuations for QNGY have ranged from $0.36 to $10.10 over the past 52 weeks.

With a float of $65.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $95.11 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 130 workers is very important to gauge.

Quanergy Systems Inc. (QNGY) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Quanergy Systems Inc. is 21.80%, while institutional ownership is 2.90%.

Quanergy Systems Inc. (QNGY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a return on equity of 7.28.

Quanergy Systems Inc. (NYSE: QNGY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Quanergy Systems Inc. (QNGY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.10

Technical Analysis of Quanergy Systems Inc. (QNGY)

The latest stats from [Quanergy Systems Inc., QNGY] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.69 million was superior to 1.53 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Quanergy Systems Inc.’s (QNGY) raw stochastic average was set at 0.98%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 134.53% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 126.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0771, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.1230. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4805. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.5179. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5631. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3979, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3527. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3153.

Quanergy Systems Inc. (NYSE: QNGY) Key Stats

There are currently 92,695K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 42.15 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,015 K according to its annual income of -35,835 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,367 K and its income totaled -104,682 K.