Recent developments with BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.72 cents.

BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) on June 23, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.02, soaring 13.64% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.25 and dropped to $0.9682 before settling in for the closing price of $0.88. Within the past 52 weeks, BSGM’s price has moved between $0.63 and $4.58.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 49.10%. With a float of $34.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $36.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 50 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -90.02, operating margin of -7542.18, and the pretax margin is -7450.34.

BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Devices industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of BioSig Technologies Inc. is 4.70%, while institutional ownership is 12.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 25, was worth 10,695. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 9,300 shares at a rate of $1.15, taking the stock ownership to the 1,712,788 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 24, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 8,744 for $1.10, making the entire transaction worth $9,601. This insider now owns 1,703,488 shares in total.

BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.18) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -7237.41 while generating a return on equity of -173.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 49.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) Trading Performance Indicators

BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 143.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.91, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM)

BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) saw its 5-day average volume 0.54 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, BioSig Technologies Inc.’s (BSGM) raw stochastic average was set at 28.91%, which indicates a significant decrease from 59.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 127.53% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 108.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9418, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.8962. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.1773 in the near term. At $1.3545, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4591. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8955, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7909. The third support level lies at $0.6137 if the price breaches the second support level.

BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 42.94 million based on 39,612K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 440 K and income totals -31,920 K. The company made 10 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -7,960 K in sales during its previous quarter.