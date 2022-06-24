Search
ReneSola Ltd (SOL) kicked off at the price of $4.92: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Analyst Insights

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) kicked off on June 23, 2022, at the price of $4.73, up 7.42% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.96 and dropped to $4.71 before settling in for the closing price of $4.58. Over the past 52 weeks, SOL has traded in a range of $3.46-$10.00.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was -0.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 76.20%. With a float of $66.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $66.92 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 164 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.45, operating margin of +17.73, and the pretax margin is +9.28.

ReneSola Ltd (SOL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Solar Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 22, was worth 2,249,541. In this transaction CFO of this company bought 492,241 shares at a rate of $4.57, taking the stock ownership to the 12,656,852 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 21, when Company’s CFO bought 145,000 for $4.63, making the entire transaction worth $671,350. This insider now owns 12,164,611 shares in total.

ReneSola Ltd (SOL) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.06) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +8.61 while generating a return on equity of 2.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 76.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 83.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at ReneSola Ltd’s (SOL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 9.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.06, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ReneSola Ltd (SOL)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.02 million, its volume of 1.76 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, ReneSola Ltd’s (SOL) raw stochastic average was set at 29.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 59.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 84.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 99.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.09. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.02 in the near term. At $5.11, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.61. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.52.

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 316.11 million has total of 67,135K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 79,660 K in contrast with the sum of 6,860 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,510 K and last quarter income was -1,690 K.

