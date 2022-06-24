RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) last year’s performance of -32.69% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) on June 23, 2022, started off the session at the price of $10.58, plunging -1.69% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.76 and dropped to $10.195 before settling in for the closing price of $10.66. Within the past 52 weeks, RLJ’s price has moved between $10.60 and $16.22.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -7.50% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 22.90%. With a float of $163.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $164.18 million.

The firm has a total of 76 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -0.32, operating margin of -6.37, and the pretax margin is -39.44.

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Hotel & Motel industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of RLJ Lodging Trust is 2.10%, while institutional ownership is 95.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 18, was worth 576,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 40,000 shares at a rate of $14.40, taking the stock ownership to the 62,674 shares.

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.14) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -38.85 while generating a return on equity of -12.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 22.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) Trading Performance Indicators

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.97. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 91.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.63, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [RLJ Lodging Trust, RLJ], we can find that recorded value of 3.74 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 3.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.62.

During the past 100 days, RLJ Lodging Trust’s (RLJ) raw stochastic average was set at 5.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.40% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 51.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.86. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.76. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $11.04. The third major resistance level sits at $11.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.91. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $9.63.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.79 billion based on 166,844K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 785,660 K and income totals -305,170 K. The company made 242,900 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -15,250 K in sales during its previous quarter.