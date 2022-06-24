Search
Trex Company Inc. (TREX) is expecting -19.35% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On June 23, 2022, Trex Company Inc. (NYSE: TREX) opened at $52.62, higher 7.69% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $56.89 and dropped to $52.26 before settling in for the closing price of $52.68. Price fluctuations for TREX have ranged from $49.31 to $140.98 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 20.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 19.40% at the time writing. With a float of $112.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $114.64 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2074 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.47, operating margin of +26.81, and the pretax margin is +23.01.

Trex Company Inc. (TREX) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Building Products & Equipment industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Trex Company Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 99.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 02, was worth 640,276. In this transaction Director of this company sold 4,795 shares at a rate of $133.53, taking the stock ownership to the 16,951 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 11, when Company’s President and CEO sold 3,508 for $127.89, making the entire transaction worth $448,638. This insider now owns 61,152 shares in total.

Trex Company Inc. (TREX) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.54) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +17.44 while generating a return on equity of 31.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 19.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.70% during the next five years compared to 25.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Trex Company Inc. (NYSE: TREX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Trex Company Inc. (TREX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.84. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.00, a number that is poised to hit 0.67 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Trex Company Inc. (TREX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.35 million, its volume of 1.52 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.53.

During the past 100 days, Trex Company Inc.’s (TREX) raw stochastic average was set at 15.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 42.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.17% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 66.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $60.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $92.48. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $58.33 in the near term. At $59.92, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $62.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $53.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $50.66. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $49.07.

Trex Company Inc. (NYSE: TREX) Key Stats

There are currently 113,199K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 6.25 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,197 M according to its annual income of 208,740 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 339,230 K and its income totaled 71,210 K.

Newsletter

 

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) last year’s performance of -72.27% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Sana Meer -
HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) on June 23, 2022, started off the session at the price of $3.095, soaring 7.67% from the previous...
Read more

Marriott International Inc. (MAR) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 13,857 M

Steve Mayer -
June 23, 2022, Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) trading session started at the price of $137.67, that was -2.49% drop from the session before....
Read more

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 3.60%

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on June 23, 2022, with Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) stock priced at $7.28, up 4.03% from the...
Read more

