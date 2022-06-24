Search
Sana Meer
uniQure N.V. (QURE) last year’s performance of -34.80% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Analyst Insights

On June 23, 2022, uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) opened at $17.07, higher 26.97% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.5897 and dropped to $17.01 before settling in for the closing price of $15.39. Price fluctuations for QURE have ranged from $12.52 to $38.80 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 83.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 350.30% at the time writing. With a float of $40.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $46.60 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 463 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +93.84, operating margin of +58.37, and the pretax margin is +63.51.

uniQure N.V. (QURE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of uniQure N.V. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 85.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 16, was worth 100,066. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 7,575 shares at a rate of $13.21, taking the stock ownership to the 64,511 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 16, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 1,687 for $13.20, making the entire transaction worth $22,268. This insider now owns 104,688 shares in total.

uniQure N.V. (QURE) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.93) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +62.90 while generating a return on equity of 78.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 350.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for uniQure N.V. (QURE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 12.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.66. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.89, a number that is poised to hit -0.96 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of uniQure N.V. (QURE)

Looking closely at uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE), its last 5-days average volume was 1.63 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.17.

During the past 100 days, uniQure N.V.’s (QURE) raw stochastic average was set at 85.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 123.16% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 78.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.05. However, in the short run, uniQure N.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $20.42. Second resistance stands at $21.29. The third major resistance level sits at $23.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.13. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $15.26.

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) Key Stats

There are currently 46,648K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 874.61 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 524,000 K according to its annual income of 329,590 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,790 K and its income totaled -46,680 K.

A major move is in the offing as ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) market cap hits 3.64 million

Steve Mayer -
ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) on June 23, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.41, soaring 26.09% from the previous trading...
Read more

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -12.48% last month.

Shaun Noe -
June 23, 2022, Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) trading session started at the price of $186.58, that was -4.88% drop from the session before. During...
Read more

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (PRPB) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 0 K

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on June 23, 2022, with CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE: PRPB) stock priced at $9.96, down 0.00% from...
Read more

