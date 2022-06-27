$1.22M in average volume shows that Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI) is heading in the right direction

June 24, 2022, Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE: RSI) trading session started at the price of $4.79, that was 9.34% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.155 and dropped to $4.76 before settling in for the closing price of $4.71. A 52-week range for RSI has been $4.06 – $21.83.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -7.80%. With a float of $57.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $61.80 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 468 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Rush Street Interactive Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Rush Street Interactive Inc. is 3.90%, while institutional ownership is 77.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 27, was worth 5,468,627. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 919,097 shares at a rate of $5.95, taking the stock ownership to the 2,250,009 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 26, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 80,894 for $6.07, making the entire transaction worth $491,027. This insider now owns 3,169,106 shares in total.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.19) by -$0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -7.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE: RSI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.57, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.31 million, its volume of 1.01 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, Rush Street Interactive Inc.’s (RSI) raw stochastic average was set at 14.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 92.18% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 85.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.37. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.28 in the near term. At $5.42, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.63. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.49.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE: RSI) Key Stats

There are 219,821K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.04 billion. As of now, sales total 488,110 K while income totals -19,490 K. Its latest quarter income was 134,940 K while its last quarter net income were -14,700 K.