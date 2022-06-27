$1.97M in average volume shows that Moving iMage Technologies Inc. (MITQ) is heading in the right direction

June 24, 2022, Moving iMage Technologies Inc. (AMEX: MITQ) trading session started at the price of $1.40, that was 20.37% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.66 and dropped to $1.24 before settling in for the closing price of $1.08. A 52-week range for MITQ has been $0.82 – $27.31.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -9.50%. With a float of $7.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $10.64 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 18 employees.

Moving iMage Technologies Inc. (MITQ) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Moving iMage Technologies Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Moving iMage Technologies Inc. is 5.60%, while institutional ownership is 2.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 27, was worth 49,877. In this transaction CEO, Pres. of this company bought 41,700 shares at a rate of $1.20, taking the stock ownership to the 2,074,828 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 19, when Company’s EVP Operations bought 10,000 for $1.25, making the entire transaction worth $12,500. This insider now owns 600,630 shares in total.

Moving iMage Technologies Inc. (MITQ) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -9.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Moving iMage Technologies Inc. (AMEX: MITQ) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Moving iMage Technologies Inc. (MITQ) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.06

Technical Analysis of Moving iMage Technologies Inc. (MITQ)

Looking closely at Moving iMage Technologies Inc. (AMEX: MITQ), its last 5-days average volume was 5.6 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Moving iMage Technologies Inc.’s (MITQ) raw stochastic average was set at 36.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 44.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 83.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 111.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1496, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.8312. However, in the short run, Moving iMage Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.5600. Second resistance stands at $1.8200. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9800. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1400, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9800. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7200.

Moving iMage Technologies Inc. (AMEX: MITQ) Key Stats

There are 10,828K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 11.70 million. As of now, sales total 7,250 K while income totals -1,040 K. Its latest quarter income was 5,840 K while its last quarter net income were 590 K.