-16.18% percent quarterly performance for Viveve Medical Inc. (VIVE) is not indicative of the underlying story

On June 24, 2022, Viveve Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) opened at $0.725, higher 18.73% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.20 and dropped to $0.7201 before settling in for the closing price of $0.72. Price fluctuations for VIVE have ranged from $0.70 to $3.22 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was -2.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 84.00% at the time writing.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 47 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -7.83, operating margin of -335.40, and the pretax margin is -338.80.

Viveve Medical Inc. (VIVE) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.67) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -342.78 while generating a return on equity of -199.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.66 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 84.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Viveve Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Viveve Medical Inc. (VIVE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.54, a number that is poised to hit -0.67 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Viveve Medical Inc. (VIVE)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.17 million, its volume of 1.29 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Viveve Medical Inc.’s (VIVE) raw stochastic average was set at 28.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 29.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 93.66% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 70.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8209, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3382. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.1300 in the near term. At $1.4049, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6099. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6501, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4451. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1702.

Viveve Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) Key Stats

There are currently 10,641K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 7.70 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 6,430 K according to its annual income of -22,030 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,640 K and its income totaled -5,890 K.