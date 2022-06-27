$2.99M in average volume shows that Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) is heading in the right direction

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) kicked off on June 24, 2022, at the price of $10.50, up 4.73% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.99 and dropped to $10.50 before settling in for the closing price of $10.36. Over the past 52 weeks, OWL has traded in a range of $9.75-$17.89.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -386.40%. With a float of $398.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $417.11 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 350 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +85.86, operating margin of -100.12, and the pretax margin is -226.67.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of Blue Owl Capital Inc. is 2.33%, while institutional ownership is 88.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 09, was worth 122,400. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $12.24, taking the stock ownership to the 30,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 04, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 71,148 for $15.00, making the entire transaction worth $1,067,220. This insider now owns 48,934,043 shares in total.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.12) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -45.66 while generating a return on equity of -39.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -386.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Blue Owl Capital Inc.’s (OWL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.60. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 52.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.20, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL)

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) saw its 5-day average volume 8.45 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.56.

During the past 100 days, Blue Owl Capital Inc.’s (OWL) raw stochastic average was set at 22.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 33.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.49% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 55.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.75.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 14.47 billion has total of 1,396,961K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 823,880 K in contrast with the sum of -376,170 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 275,980 K and last quarter income was -11,820 K.