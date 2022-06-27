-23.65% percent quarterly performance for Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) is not indicative of the underlying story

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX: RMED) kicked off on June 24, 2022, at the price of $0.31, up 9.69% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.34 and dropped to $0.30 before settling in for the closing price of $0.30. Over the past 52 weeks, RMED has traded in a range of $0.26-$5.35.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 74.10%.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 58 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -6990.91, operating margin of -133027.27, and the pretax margin is -123895.45.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Ra Medical Systems Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 3.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 22, was worth 7,032. In this transaction CFO of this company sold 2,684 shares at a rate of $2.62, taking the stock ownership to the 23,041 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 22, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 8,149 for $2.62, making the entire transaction worth $21,350. This insider now owns 66,721 shares in total.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.27 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.17) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -123913.64 while generating a return on equity of -156.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 74.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX: RMED) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s (RMED) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 445.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.66, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED)

Looking closely at Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX: RMED), its last 5-days average volume was 0.77 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s (RMED) raw stochastic average was set at 9.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.82% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 100.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3154, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3665. However, in the short run, Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3488. Second resistance stands at $0.3647. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3891. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3085, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2841. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2682.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX: RMED) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 9.80 million has total of 32,300K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 20 K in contrast with the sum of -25,070 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 10 K and last quarter income was -5,500 K.